In late May American debuted their new premium lounges at JFK. Specifically, American opened their newly refurbished Flagship Lounge, which can be accessed by international first & business class passengers, oneworld Emerald & Sapphire members traveling…
Full Details Of Singapore’s New A380 Business Class
As we've known since early September, today Singapore Airlines had a media launch event for their new A380. As part of this, Singapore Airlines is unveiling new Suites, business, premium economy, and economy products. While there have been leaks over…
Full Details Of Singapore’s New A380 Suites
The wait is finally over! As we've known since early September, today Singapore Airlines had a media launch event for their new A380. As part of this, Singapore Airlines is unveiling new Suites, business, premium economy, and economy products. Over the…
Etihad Is Canceling Flights To Dallas, Blames American
Etihad has announced that they'll be discontinuing flights to Dallas as of March 25, 2018. They're suggesting that this is a service "suspension," but in reality I think we can all read between the lines. Back in July, American announced that they'd…
AMAZING DEAL: $900 Roundtrip Business Class Tickets From Auckland To Oakland
Per Gino Troian on FlyerTalk, at the moment there are some incredibly low business class fares available for travel roundtrip from Auckland to Oakland (unfortunately they're not available for travel in the other direction). Specifically, for ~$900 roundtrip…
I Flew American’s Longhaul Business Class, And It Was… Industry Leading?!
Nope, this blog hasn’t been hacked. As long time readers will know, I’ve become increasingly disenchanted with American, as they’ve made negative change after negative change, including to their frequent flyer program, onboard catering, general service…
United Is Closing A Newark United Club Till Next Summer
United opened their first Polaris Lounge in Chicago last December, which looks great. They have plans to open more of these lounges at other airports, though unfortunately progress on that front has been excruciatingly slow. I understand there are major…
American Is Letting You Pay To Secure Elite Status For 2018
It’s approaching the end of the year, which means it’s a good time to start looking at your elite mileage balances, deciding which status levels you want to go for, and how you want to earn them. For as long as I can remember, American has offered an…
The Park Hyatt St. Kitts Is Now Open
One of the most anticipated Hyatt hotel openings has been the new Park Hyatt St. Kitts. Park Hyatt is Hyatt's most luxurious brand, and this will be the first Park Hyatt property in the Caribbean. I've been eying this hotel for quite a while, though…
Amex Is Offering A 25% Bonus On Points Transfers To JetBlue TrueBlue
American Express Membership Rewards is offering a 25% bonus on points transfers to JetBlue TrueBlue through November 30, 2017. This is the points currency accrued on cards like The Platinum Card® from American Express, The Business Platinum® Card from…
The Surprising Reason Garuda Indonesia Is Postponing Plans To Fly To The US
Last June we first learned that Garuda Indonesia wanted to begin flying to the US, which I’ve been excited about. However, they had a couple of hurdles to overcome before they could do so. The biggest hurdle was that Indonesia didn’t comply with International…
Review: Ohana By Hawaiian ATR42 Honolulu To Lanai
After spending a bit of the time at the Four Seasons lounge we headed towards gate 49, which was just a five minute walk away. As we approached the gate we saw an ATR42 parked outside, which I initially assumed was our plane. It's clear that the boarding…
American’s 777-300ER Business Class & A321T First Class — Is It The Same Seat?
Reverse herringbone seats are among my favorite business class hard product out there. While I do prefer a window seat in an Apex Suite configuration, I appreciate the fact that all reverse herringbone seats on a given plane are virtually identical,…
Air France-KLM FlyingBlue Promo Awards November 2017
One of the best uses of Air France/KLM FlyingBlue miles is booking their Promo Awards. FlyingBlue publishes these every month, and they offer 20-50% off select award tickets on Air France and KLM metal. Back in the day Promo Awards would consistently…
Citi Hilton Cards Will Be Converted Into American Express Hilton Cards
This June it was announced that Hilton would be entering into an exclusive credit card agreement with American Express as of January 2018. Previously Hilton was in a unique position, as they had co-brand cards issued by both American Express and Citi.…
Hilton Is Introducing A New Credit Card That Comes With Top Tier Status (And More!)
This June it was announced that Hilton would be entering into an exclusive credit card agreement with American Express as of January 2018. Previously Hilton was in a unique position, as they had co-brand cards issued by both American Express and Citi.…
Review: Four Seasons Lounge Honolulu Airport
We had a fairly short layover in Honolulu. It was supposed to be just under two hours, though our inbound flight was about 35 minutes late, so we ended up having about an 80 minute connection. I've never flown inter-island out of Honolulu Airport before,…
Review: Hawaiian Airlines First Class A330 Los Angeles To Honolulu
Our flight to Honolulu was departing LAX at 7AM, so we got to the airport at around 5:30AM. Not only were we checking a bag (BYOB), but we needed to stop by the check-in counter to add our Korean Air SkyPass numbers to the reservation. Oddly Hawaiian's…
Introduction: Island Hopping Around Hawaii
Welcome to my next trip report, covering flights in Hawaiian Airlines first class, and stays at three hotels on three different islands in Hawaii. Ford's birthday is in October, so earlier in the year I asked him where he wanted to go for his birthday.…
Review: Xiamen Air 787-9 Business Class Xiamen To Los Angeles
I'll keep this review relatively short, given that my review of the outbound flight was detailed. This time around we boarded through the forward door. Actually, all passengers boarded through the forward door, which meant that the boarding process was…
Review: Xiamen Air International Lounge Xiamen Airport
We arrived at Xiamen Airport at around 5:30PM for our 8:05PM departure. Unfortunately I somehow managed to get us to the wrong terminal. I did a quick online search before we got in our car to the airport and based on that thought our flight would leave…
Hours Remaining For The SPG Business Amex 35K Sign-Up Bonus
Since earlier this month, an increased sign-up bonus has returned on the Starwood Preferred Guest® Business Credit Card from American Express. I've written about the offer a few times, and this is one last reminder. This offer is set to expire tomorrow,…
Even More Leaks: Singapore’s Revealing New A380 Seatmap
Singapore Airlines has been developing their new premium cabin products for the past several years, and they plan to reveal them at a media event in Singapore this Thursday, November 2. I've been amazed up until now about how there haven't been any leaks,…
The World’s 10 Best First Class Airline Lounges
A couple of days ago I published my rankings of what I consider to be the world's top 10 international first class inflight products, and in this post I'll share what I consider to be the world's best international first class airline lounges. Before…
You Can Now Earn Marriott Rewards Points For Shopping
Marriott Rewards has launched a new shopping portal, Marriott Rewards MORE, which allows members to earn (and theoretically redeem) points for their purchases. The portal is available to members in the US, UK, and Canada. Each country has slightly different…
World Of Hyatt Has A New Leader
Just over a month ago, Hyatt appointed Mark Vondrasek as their new executive vice president and global head of loyalty & new business platforms. This was an interesting decision, given that Mark spent 15 years in leadership roles at Starwood, most recently as…
Singapore Airlines Is Now Serving Even Better Champagne In First Class
As far as I'm concerned, Singapore Airlines has the single best champagne selection of any airline in first class. On longhaul flights in both first class and Suites Class, Singapore Airlines offers both Dom Perignon and Krug. While they're not the only…
Last Day: Redeem Your United Miles Before They’re Devalued
Back in late June, United announced some changes to the MileagePlus program, which kick in for bookings as of November 1, 2017. While there are a few aspects to these changes, the most significant one to act on is that many saver level award prices will…
The Amex Centurion Lounge Philadelphia Is Now Open
October has been an exciting month for the Amex Centurion Lounge network. Earlier this month the Amex Centurion Lounge Hong Kong opened, and we received word that the Centurion Lounge Philadelphia would be opening by late October, though no specific…
OMG: A Leak Of Singapore’s New A380 Suites Class?!?!
As we've known since early September, Singapore Airlines will be revealing the cabins that will be found on their newly delivered A380s in a couple of days, on November 2. This new A380 will be flying between Singapore and Sydney starting December 18,…